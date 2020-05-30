3 Pakistan Universities Receive Rs. 1.95 Million Grants To Participate in SEM Asia

Pakistan’s three major engineering universities received an overall grant of Rs. 1.95 million for participating in the next Shell Eco-marathon Asia.

The names of the universities that have been selected are Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology (GIKI), National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST), and National University of Sciences and Technology – Pakistan Navy Engineering College (NUST PNEC) which received a grant of Rs. 650,000 each to invest in their vehicles and to participate in the regional event.

Among many other educational institutes, three teams of these universities pitched their ideas which were judged and shortlisted by the specialist panel of Shell Pakistan, according to the financial reports of Shell Pakistan.

Shell Eco-marathon is one of the world’s leading energy efficiency competition programs. Students are challenged to design, build, and test energy-efficient cars, pushing the boundaries of what is technically possible. Students from various countries are challenged to design and build ultra-energy-efficient cars, and then take them out on the track in competition.

Every year dozens of teams from various universities and countries do participate in this flagship event. Universities of Pakistanis have been regularly participating with their talented students in this competition for over 5 years.

This year, SEM Asia 2020 has now been postponed that provided an opportunity as more time to the selected teams for designing winning cars for the next race.

It is hoped that one of the three teams in Pakistan will shine and rise in the competition again with their innovative and fuel-efficient designed cars.