Facebook Launches Its First Authorized Sales Partner Program in Pakistan

Facebook has formally launched its first Authorized Sales Partner (ASP) program in Pakistan with an aim to expand its presence in the social and digital media market.

The company has shortlisted Httpool, Viral Edge, East River, and Starcrest Communications for the ASP program while it has intentionally left out Network Agencies to limit the platform abandonment.

Apart from Httpool, all shortlisted agencies are locally-based and locally-owned. Httpool, however, boasts the most experience among the shortlisted agencies as it has been serving in 5 locations in the Baltic region and 4 locations in the Asia-Pacific region.

The company that wins the bid for the ASP program in Pakistan will be expected to increase Facebook’s share of branding and performance media revenue. Social and digital media expenditure in Pakistan had been valued at $150 million by Magna in 2018.

The program will be the first point of contact to sort the ad-hoc issues advertisers and agencies face while running campaigns on Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp.

The ASP program will allow Facebook to gain a trusted partner in delivering in-country support to advertisers without the liabilities and risks that entail while operating in a volatile, unfamiliar, or undeveloped market.

About Facebook’s Authorized Sales Partners

Facebook Authorized Sales Partners are extensions of Facebook’s sales teams that are based in selected locations across the globe.

All ASP partners are vetted, trained, and educated by Facebook to ensure quality service. They help advertisers and agencies achieve their business goals by providing local assistance, strategic direction, and expertise across the family of Facebook products.

In the absence of an ASP in Pakistan, advertisers and agencies have to rely on account managers based in Singapore for support and troubleshooting, with the three-hour time difference adversely impacting the speed and timings of issue resolutions.