Google Unveils New System to Rank Websites

Google has developed a new algorithm that will soon rank websites based on user experience. If a website offers a poor user experience then it may show up lower in Google search results.

The new update is called Google Page Experience and it will go beyond how quickly a page loads to judge and rank a website. There are many factors involved in making a good webpage experience such as pop-ups, delays in content appearing, general UI behavior, and more. Google will not be using all of them but it is attempting to quantify some of them.

Google provided more details in a developer document that describes the metrics that will soon be used to rank websites in its search engine. It says:

Page experience is a set of signals that measure how users perceive the experience of interacting with a web page beyond its pure information value. It includes Core Web Vitals, which is a set of metrics that measure real-world user experience for loading performance, interactivity, and visual stability of the page. It also includes existing Search signals: mobile-friendliness, safe-browsing, HTTPS, and intrusive interstitial guidelines.

The Google Chrome team unveiled Core Web Vitals last month which is a set of measures used to analyze a webpage’s loading times, content, and more. These will be used alongside Google Page Experience to rank websites and help the algorithm grow.

Google’s new systems will be applied to websites sometime next year and site owners will get a six-month notice before Google Page Experience goes live.