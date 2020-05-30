More Than 7000 Complaints Disposed of & 5248 Cases Registered in Ramadan

The Federal Ombudsman Syed Tahir Shahbaz has directed Investigation Officers to decide every case within 60 days.

He was informed that more than 7000 cases were disposed of and 5248 cases have been registered during the month of Ramadan. He was also informed that during the period of lockdown, 34,500 cases were registered and 32,000 cases have been disposed of.

He asked the Investigation Officers to facilitate complainants in all respects by observing safety measures against the epidemic. He was informed that due to the closure of universities and lack of interest by the gas and electricity distribution companies during the pandemic, proper replies are not being submitted due to which some cases have been affected the time limit.

The Federal Ombudsman took a serious note on delay in submission of replies and asked the Secretary WMS to call their heads of departments immediately over delay in submission of departmental reports. He was addressing the Investigating Officers in a meeting at the head office in Islamabad after Eid.

The meeting was attended by all investigating officers, Secretary WMS Dr. Jamal Nasir, and other senior officers. He said that presence of complainant during hearing proceedings is not essential and their point of view may be taken through telephone or by WhatsApp, however, if any complaint insists to join the hearing proceeding, safety measures must be ensured in all respects.

The officers informed the HWM that registration of complaints and investigation work has been continued by keeping all safety measures.