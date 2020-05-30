Pakistan Begins Transit Trade to Afghanistan

A new era has started as Pakistan on Friday operationalized the Gwadar Port, marking a first in the sea trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan under the Afghanistan-Pakistan Transit Trade Agreement-2010 (APTTA).

In a series of tweets, Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood said that a ship carrying 16,000 metric tonnes of urea and fertilizer for Afghanistan had arrived in Gwadar, beginning a new chapter of trade via sea route from the Gwadar Port to Afghanistan.

The cargo ship SIBULK TRADITION has berthed at Gwadar, carrying 16000 Tonnes of urea for Transit to Afghanistan. This is a first and marks the beginning of a new era in Pakistan’s trade by sea 1/2

@ImranKhanPTI @aliya_hamza @PTIofficial @PTVNewsOfficial @RadioPakistan pic.twitter.com/nNsCKP3QBr — Abdul Razak Dawood (@razak_dawood) May 29, 2020

Razaq added,

For the first time, bagging will be done locally instead of foreign ports. Urea will be bagged & shipped on trucks to Afghanistan at Gwadar, which will generate employment for the locals. Instructions have already been passed to allocate all labor jobs to the local population.

Apart from fertilizers, Afghanistan will be granted permission for the transit trade of sugar and wheat from Gwadar, while trucks carrying fully sealed consignments will only be allowed to go to the neighboring country.

SAPM for Information and Broadcasting to the Prime Minister, Asim Saleem Bajwa said that it’s a dream come true for the local economy as this will stimulate a host of business activity.