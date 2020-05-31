Fuel Prices Reduced Significantly in Pakistan

The government on Sunday reduced petrol price by Rs7.06/litre, Kerosene Rs11.88/litre and light diesel oil (LDO) price by Rs9.37 per litre for June 2020.

However, the price of diesel has been increased by 0.05 paisa.

The new prices will be effective from June 1 to midnight of 30, 2020.

It is worth mentioning that the government has approved the reduction in petroleum prices what the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) has recommended to the government.

After this new approval, petrol price has come down from current Rs81.58/litre to Rs74.52/litre, Kerosene price come down to Rs35.56/ litre from current Rs47.44/litre and the LDO price reduced to Rs38.14/litre from current Rs47.51 litre. The diesel price has been increased by Rs0.05/litre to Rs80.15/liter.

It is worth mentioning that the government is also charging 17 percent general sales tax (GST) on all petroleum products. Apart from it, the government is also collecting petroleum levy (PL) on these products, which is directly taken from consumers.