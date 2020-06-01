Javed Afridi Reveals the ‪MG HS Electric SUV Prior to Launch‬ [Pictures]

British automaker MG’s HS model has been spotted in Kalam, Swat in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as prominent businessman Javed Afridi posted images of the luxury electric vehicle on his social media accounts.

Taking to Facebook, Javed Afridi shared images of the MG HS model, asking everyone to share their views on the interior and exterior of the SUV. Reports state that the SUV is being used for a test drive in the northern parts of Pakistan.

Without further ado, let’s have a look at the photos of the car the price tag for which is expected to be between Rs. 4-5 million:

It was earlier reported that MG E-Motion has already been launched in Pakistan. Javed Afridi also announced that bookings for E-Motion are now open.

Originally, MG had started life as a British company but was taken over by a Chinese firm. Now there has been news that the plant would be inaugurated by the Chinese President during his visit to Pakistan later this year but there has been no news on this matter since then.

Below are some of the specifications of the MG HS:

2.0L high-efficiency turbo petrol engine

231PS and maximum torque of 360NM

All Wheel Drive (AWD) system

Top speed of 210 km/h

six-speed dual-clutch transmission gearbox.

Eco, Normal, Comfort, and Sports driving style

A 10.1 inch touchscreen which can connect to: Apple car play Android Auto GPS Navigation

A premium audio system

Air quality management system

MG HS also complies with 5-Star Euro NCAP safety standards when it comes to safety features.

What are your thoughts on the story? Let us know in the comments.