Online Classes Start in KP Universities From Today

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has decided to start online classes in all universities province-wide from today. Universities in KP have already informed staff and students in this regard.

KP government has directed the education department to ensure the attendance of all staff members for delivering online classes and implement all SOPs issued by the government.

Matriculation and intermediate students in KP have been promoted to the next grades without exams after the Federal Education Ministry extended the shutdown of schools and colleges till 15th July.

KP government supported the reopening of educational institutions after June 1 during inter-provincial education ministers’ conference at the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

Academic activities in Pakistan had been disrupted following the outbreak of the coronavirus in late February. Moreover, conducting online classes has proven to be a challenge as well during the pandemic due to limited or no network coverage in remote areas and lack of Smartphones and laptops among students.