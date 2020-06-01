PCB Looking to Play a Home Series Instead of the World T20

The coronavirus pandemic has hit the sports events really hard as almost all sporting activities have been brought to a halt across the globe.

With countries battling hard to contain further spread of the novel coronavirus, sports activities are starting to resume behind closed doors and with a thorough screening of the athletes on a frequent basis.

Pakistan is also hoping to resume top-flight cricket in the country in October-November as major events such as the Asia Cup and T20 World Cup are unlikely to go ahead due to the ongoing health emergency.

Reports state that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is likely to invite England for a 3-match T20I series. Pakistan has principally agreed to tour England despite the poor COVID-19 situation in the UK and the series will go ahead as scheduled after approval from the government. PCB can use this to convince England to tour Pakistan in return.

With Australia and India aiming to get the World T20 postponed to 2021, which means that India’s 2021 T20 World Cup will be hosted in 2022, it is quite obvious that the mega event will not be held this year.

The final decision on the World Cup’s fate will be taken on 10th June after the decision was delayed in the previous ICC meeting. If it gets delayed, both India and Australia will be asked to come up with an alternate plan.

