Samsung Launches Exynos 850 Chip for Budget Phones

Budget 5G phones are on the rise and Samsung is right on time to take full advantage of that opportunity with its newest release. The Korean tech giant has quietly unveiled the Exynos 850 SoC with an integrated 5G modem for mid-range phones, set to compete with the popular Dimensity 800.

The Exynos 850 is based on Samsung’s 8nm LPP process and consists of an octa-core CPU with ARM’s Cortex A55 cores clocked at 2.0Ghz. It is paired with the ARM Mali-G52 GPU for some light gaming.

The SoC can support up to FHD+ resolution (2520×1080 pixels) displays, LPDDR4X RAM, eMMC 5.1 storage, and dual camera setups with 16MP and 5MP lenses. For single cameras, it can handle up to 21.7MP lenses and this applies to front camera as well. Video recording capabilities go up to 1080p 60 FPS and the supported codecs include HEVC (H.265), H.264, and VP8.

Connectivity options include Cat.7 LTE DL (downlink), Cat.13 UL (uplink), WiFi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, FM Radio, and GNSS such as GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, and Galileo.

The Samsung Galaxy A21s is the first smartphone to feature this SoC and more are expected to arrive soon from both Samsung and Vivo, as the chipset has gone into mass production. More Galaxy A and M devices powered by the Exynos 850 SoC are expected to arrive soon as well.