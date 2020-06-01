Viper Technology is The First Pakistani Company to Launch its Own Gaming Laptops

Viper Technology, a well-known name in the PC business in Pakistan, has launched a range of high-end laptops designed for gaming, video editing, designing, and general productivity.

The Expeder line of laptops features 9th Gen Intel Core processors, Nvidia’s RTX series GPUs, a 144Hz color-accurate display, and a design that matches the 2020 aesthetic.

Before we move on to the details, take a look at these machines:

Build and Display

Starting off with the design, Expeder laptops have a thin 20mm chassis with a lightweight magnesium alloy body (coming in at 1.85 KG) giving it a premium look and feel.

Open the lid and you’ll be greeted by a 15.6″ Full HD (1920 x 1080) resolution display which covers 100% of the sRGB color gamut, giving you a true to life, color-accurate experience. It also features a 144Hz refresh rate for a silky smooth gaming experience.

Add to that the thin 4.9mm bezels with a 90% screen to body ratio and you get a truly immersive experience.

As an added bonus, the webcam is embedded with an infra-red sensor letting you log in securely with Windows Hello.

Below the display you get a silent mechanical keyboard with 2mm of key travel and per-key RGB lighting, letting you customize lighting patterns. The keyboard is not only a great option for typists, but it also ensures that you can react on time in critical moments while gaming.

The keyboard is coupled with a sizeable glass touchpad with Microsoft’s precision drivers which also supports multiple gestures for navigating through your daily workload with ease.

Internals & Ports

Under the hood, you get Intel’s 9th Generation Core i7-9750H processor (6-Core up to 4.5 GHz) coupled with 16 GB RAM for both laptops. Other than that, you get to choose between Nvidia’s RTX 2070 Max-Q or GTX 1660 Ti for graphics options, as well as 512GB or 1 TB SSD storage.

In terms of the port selection, it has 2x full-size USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, a Thunderbolt 3 port, an HDMI, an RJ45 Ethernet port, another USB-C, an SD card reader, a 3.5mm headphone jack and a microphone jack. It also comes with an Intel® Wireless-AX200 (802.11/a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi card and Bluetooth 5.

Battery, Price & Availability

Lastly, both of the Expeder laptops are fueled by a huge 6-cell 94 Wh battery that lasts up to 10 hours on a single charge. Currently, these laptops are available on Telemart.pk exclusively:

Both of these are available with 512GB storage for now.

Viper is also going to launch Expeder desktop and all-in-one PCs in a few months. You can find out more about Viper’s products and services on their official website.