Viper Technology is The First Pakistani Company to Launch its Own Gaming Laptops

Posted 1 hour ago by Sponsored

Viper Technology, a well-known name in the PC business in Pakistan, has launched a range of high-end laptops designed for gaming, video editing, designing, and general productivity.

The Expeder line of laptops features 9th Gen Intel Core processors, Nvidia’s RTX series GPUs, a 144Hz color-accurate display, and a design that matches the 2020 aesthetic.

Before we move on to the details, take a look at these machines:

Build and Display

Starting off with the design, Expeder laptops have a thin 20mm chassis with a lightweight magnesium alloy body (coming in at 1.85 KG) giving it a premium look and feel.

Open the lid and you’ll be greeted by a 15.6″ Full HD (1920 x 1080) resolution display which covers 100% of the sRGB color gamut, giving you a true to life, color-accurate experience. It also features a 144Hz refresh rate for a silky smooth gaming experience.

Add to that the thin 4.9mm bezels with a 90% screen to body ratio and you get a truly immersive experience.

As an added bonus, the webcam is embedded with an infra-red sensor letting you log in securely with Windows Hello.

Below the display you get a silent mechanical keyboard with 2mm of key travel and per-key RGB lighting, letting you customize lighting patterns. The keyboard is not only a great option for typists, but it also ensures that you can react on time in critical moments while gaming.

The keyboard is coupled with a sizeable glass touchpad with Microsoft’s precision drivers which also supports multiple gestures for navigating through your daily workload with ease.

Internals & Ports

Under the hood, you get Intel’s 9th Generation Core i7-9750H processor (6-Core up to 4.5 GHz) coupled with 16 GB RAM for both laptops. Other than that, you get to choose between Nvidia’s RTX 2070 Max-Q or GTX 1660 Ti for graphics options, as well as 512GB or 1 TB SSD storage.

In terms of the port selection, it has 2x full-size USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, a Thunderbolt 3 port, an HDMI, an RJ45 Ethernet port, another USB-C, an SD card reader, a 3.5mm headphone jack and a microphone jack. It also comes with an Intel® Wireless-AX200 (802.11/a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi card and Bluetooth 5.

Battery, Price & Availability

Lastly, both of the Expeder laptops are fueled by a huge 6-cell 94 Wh battery that lasts up to 10 hours on a single charge. Currently, these laptops are available on Telemart.pk exclusively:

Both of these are available with 512GB storage for now.

Viper is also going to launch Expeder desktop and all-in-one PCs in a few months. You can find out more about Viper’s products and services on their official website.

Sponsored

This article has been produced in collaboration with our advertising partners.

Explore on Ltd.
>