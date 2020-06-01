ZTE Launches its Cheapest 5G Phone Yet

Right after all other major Chinese OEMs, ZTE has also announced its own cheapest 5G smartphone in China, the ZTE Axon 11 SE 5G. It is essentially a Lite variant of the base ZTE Axon 11 5G, with slightly downgraded internals but with a more attractive price tag and a design refresh.

Let’s have a look.

Design and Display

The 6.53-inch display now has a cornered punch-hole cutout in the top-left of the LCD panel, unlike the base model. The display is now flat but still has minimal bezels that give the device an impressive screen to body ratio.

Since it has an LCD panel, the fingerprint sensor has moved to the back below the quad-camera sensor. The primary camera setup is no different from before and only comes with a minor downgrade in resolution.

Internals and Storage

The handset is powered by Mediatek’s new Dimensity 800 series of affordable SoCs meant to power cheaper 5G devices. The SoC is paired with 6 to 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, and the Mali-G57MP4 GPU. There is also a microSD card slot for expandable storage.

ZTE says that the Axon 11 SE can handle an hour of heavy gaming while charging and will stay below 40 degrees thanks to the highly efficient graphite heat sinks.

Cameras

The primary camera setup includes a 48MP main sensor capable of wide-angle shots, an 8MP ultrawide unit, and a pair of 2MP macro and depth-sensing lenses. It can capture 4K videos at 30FPS, unlike the base model which could go up to 60FPS.

The front camera inside the punch-hole cutout is a 16MP shooter capable of 1080p video recording and HDR photos.

Battery and Pricing

The 4,000 mAh battery on-board is equipped with 18W fast charging, meaning that it should be able to charge from 0 to 100% in roughly 90 minutes.

The ZTE Axon 11 SE 5G has been announced in China for $280 but goes up to $364 for more memory.

ZTE Axon 11 SE 5G Specifications: