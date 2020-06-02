A Statistician’s Thread on Interesting Stats & Records From 2019 World Cup

Cricket statisticians make the game even more interesting by sharing statistics and numbers that keep everyone hooked to the gentleman’s game.

The 2019 World Cup was a true spectacle with its highs and lows making for great viewing. The mega event broke quite a few records in terms of people watching the masterpiece event mainly because the tournament had everything.

It ended in a bitter-sweet way as two evenly-matched teams battled it out at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground. England were declared the winners of the biggest cricketing event for the first time ever after a drama that everyone would remember for the rest of their lives. It was the first-ever Super Over in the history of ODI cricket and it also ended in a tie as England won the trophy by the ‘barest of all margins’ on boundary count.

Renowned cricket statistician, Mazher Arshad, has shared a Twitter thread on the Cricket World Cup, giving every cricket lover a trip down memory lane.

A thread on interesting stats, records and facts from every match of Cricket World Cup 2019. Everything mentioned below is from personal memory. I only had a look at the schedule while writing this. Let's take a trip down memory lane. — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) June 1, 2020

The thread includes stats and facts from all the 48 matches including the two semi-finals and the final. From here on, the post will do all the talking. So here it goes:

Match 1 & 2

# 2 (WI vs Pak) – Pakistan’s losing streak extends to 11 games, their all-time low in ODIs. Their batting was listless against WI’s short bowling and could only put 105. A thumping win for WI. — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) June 1, 2020

Match 3 & 4

# 4 (AFG vs Aus) – David Warner is man-of-the-match in his first outing for Australia after the ball-tampering ban. I was working on the game and had alerted GFX, Producers, Big Screen about AUS approaching 4000 balls without a no-ball. Pat Cummins' first ball? He overstepped! pic.twitter.com/7JxQEdtMp6 — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) June 1, 2020

Match 5 & 6

# 6 (Eng vs Pak) – A game for the ages. Pakistan beat WC favourites on the pitch that last year had seen world record 481 runs. Pakistan post 348 despite no one scoring a century and England become first team to lose a WC match despite two 100s [by Buttler & Root]. — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) June 1, 2020

Match 7 & 8

# 8 (RSA vs Ind) – Difficult pitch and Jasprit Bumrah is unplayable on his World Cup debut (two wickets in the Powerplay). Rohit Sharma scores the slowest century of his ODI career and steers India to victory. — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) June 1, 2020

Match 9 & 10

# 10 (Aus vs WI) – Nathan Coulter-Nile rescues Australia with a 90ish inns after they lost five early wickets. Steve Smith falls victim to a spectacular catch by Sheldon Cottrell at boundary. WI fight till end. The ball on which Chris Gayle got out should have been a free hit. — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) June 1, 2020

Match 11, 12 & 13

# 12 (Eng vs BD) – Jason Roy’s 150 flattens Bangladesh. Easy win for England. # 13 (AFG vs NZ) – Martin Guptill is out on first ball of the innings but New Zealand recover and easily chase the target. Jimmy Neesham took 5 wickets for the first time in ODIs. — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) June 1, 2020

Match 14, 15 & 16

#15 (RSA vs WI) – Another game falls victim to poor weather. A no-result in Southampton. # 16 (BD vs SL) – Game abandoned without toss. It was third washed out match, including a warm-up, on which I was supposed to work. — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) June 1, 2020

Match 17 & 18

# 18 (Ind vs NZ) – Another no-result without toss. NZ get one point that would later take them to the semis. — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) June 1, 2020

Match 19 & 20

#20 (SL vs Aus) – SL openers off to a flying start chasing a big total. Comparisons drawn with their chase against India at the same venue in Champions Trophy two years ago. But their lower-order is collapsed and they suffer a heavy defeat. — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) June 1, 2020

Match 21 & 22

# 22 (Ind vs Pak) – A Rohit Sharma classic makes it Ind 7-0 Pak in WCs. Amir gets Kohli once again. Too many blunders by PAK. No Pak spinner had dismissed Kohli or Dhoni in 8 years still Imad played but Shaheen or Hasnain did not. Malik selected ahead of Haris Sohail. Shocker! — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) June 1, 2020

Match 23 & 24

# 24 (Eng vs AFG) – Morgan becomes first batsman to hit 17 sixes and Rashid Khan becomes first spinner to concede 100 runs in an ODI. England win after putting 397. — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) June 1, 2020

Match 25 & 26

# 26 (Aus vs BD) – No big memories from this match except that David Warner at one stage looked on course to score a double century. — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) June 1, 2020

Match 27 & 28

# 28 (Ind vs AFG) – An unexpected close game. Afghanistan gave India a good run for their money and fell 11 runs short of target. Shami took a hat-trick in the last over to seal the win. — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) June 1, 2020

Match 29 & 30

# 30 (Pak vs RSA) – Haris Sohail showed why he was wrongly dropped. His brisk 89 runs brought Pakistan back in the tournament. — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) June 1, 2020

Match 31 & 32

# 32 (Eng vs Aus) – Starc bowls an unplayable yorker to Stokes. England suffer another defeat and are now staring at WC exit. Their next two games, vs India and NZ, are must-win. — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) June 1, 2020

Match 33 & 34

# 34 (WI vs Ind) – WI lose and are out of the race. Their 6th consecutive WC without reaching the semis. — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) June 1, 2020

Match 35 & 36

# 36 (Pak vs AFG) – Imad Wasim seizes the chase and Pakistan live another day. How beautiful was Wahab Riaz's six on one knee off Rashid Khan? Remember watching this game in Edgbaston’s media area with the British media. They wanted Afghanistan to win. — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) June 1, 2020

Match 37 & 38

# 38 (Eng vs Ind) – India’s first defeat in the tournament when the entire subcontinent, including Pakistan, wanted them win. Jonny Bairstow scores a 100. India hit only one six in the inns which came in the last over. — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) June 1, 2020

Match 39 & 40

# 40 (BD vs Ind) – Bangladesh lose and are out of the semis. India qualify. Rohit Sharma becomes only second batsman, after Kumar Sangakkara, to score four 100s in a World Cup. — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) June 1, 2020

Match 41 & 42

# 42 (AFG vs WI) – Another dead-rubber. WI get a consolation win and Afghanistan end their WC campaign without winning any game. — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) June 1, 2020

Match 43 & 44

# 44 (SL vs Ind) – Rohit Sharma becomes only second batsman, after Sir Clyde Walcott, in 142 years history of international cricket to score 5 centuries in one series/tournament. India win. — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) June 1, 2020

Match 45

#45 (Aus vs RSA) – South Africa turn up very late and beat Australia after a century by Faf du Plessis. Had Australia won this match, the semi-finals would then be Aus vs NZ and Ind vs Eng. — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) June 1, 2020

Semi-Finals

# SF2 (Eng vs Aus) – Surprise surprise. Australia lose WC Semi Final for the first time in history. They hadn’t lost any of the previous seven semi-finals. The result ensures there will be a new World Cup winner after 23 years. — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) June 1, 2020

Final

Final (Eng vs NZ) – First ever super-over in the history of One Day Internationals and it is tied too. Nothing can separate these two teams except boundaries. England win World Cup BY THE BAREST OF MARGINS. BY THE BAREST OF ALL MARGINS. Arguably, the greatest cricket match ever. — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) June 1, 2020

Which World Cup game is your favorite? Let us know in the comments.