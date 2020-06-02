AIOU to Accept Online Result Certificates For New Admissions

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will be accepting web-based provisional result certificates to facilitate candidates looking to enroll in the Fall 2020 semester amidst the Coronavirus pandemic.

According to the official notification, candidates can apply for MA, MSc, MEd, BEd, BS, BA, BBA, Associate Degree, and Post Graduate Diplomas till June 5.

Besides, AIOU’s management has uploaded the recently announced results on the university’s website and has dispatched the result sheets to the residential addresses of the students as well.

Vice Chancellor (VC) AIOU, Prof. Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum, has said that AIOU will take all possible measures to assist students in taking admissions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

AIOU will continue to conduct online classes and assessments through the locally developed and recently launched next-gen Learning Management System (LMS) called Aaghi LMS Portal.