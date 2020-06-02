Android 11 Beta Accidentally Leaked to Pixel Phones Around The World

Google’s announcement for Android 11 got delayed following the cancellation of the Google I/O event due to the pandemic. The Android 11 Beta was supposed to roll out on June 1 and it got postponed but it appears that Google has accidentally released the update to some devices anyway.

The report comes from XDA Developer’s Mishaal Rehman who posted a tweet revealing how a number of Pixel devices had inadvertently received the OTA update for Android 11 Beta. It is unclear whether the Pixel owners who reported it were running the latest Developer Preview or the official software.

Rather than be super vague about this, I'll just say it up front: Two people DMed me saying they got the Android 11 beta OTA update on their Pixel 4 XL. Build #: RPB1.200504.018 — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) June 1, 2020

One of the updates that are coming to Android 11 is a new power menu that offers more control over the device.

This is the new "power menu" settings in Android 11. This will control the cards & passes and Controls feature that I tweeted about earlier today. pic.twitter.com/EdHNpXmwiR — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) June 1, 2020

There will be new icons for the home screen including pebble, vessel, and tapered rectangle. There will also be a “Bubble menu” that will hover on top of the UI that will show all the apps that you’ve minimized, similar to Facebook Messenger’s chat bubbles.

Here's the animation that plays on that page. pic.twitter.com/iVuU9jzTom — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) June 1, 2020

App suggestions can now be placed on the bottom of the home screen (as seen in the app drawer) and the default launcher will also allow home screen rotation unlike before.

Onboarding/tutorial messages for the feature. pic.twitter.com/GS2K7gzizP — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) June 1, 2020

Here is the Twitter thread for more details on the upcoming changes planned for Android 11. Watch this space for more on Google.