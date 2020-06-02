Facebook Names Dial Zero as Authorized Sales Partner in Pakistan

Facebook has appointed Dial Zero Private Limited as the Authorized Sales Partner for Facebook in Pakistan. This appointment means that Dial Zero can now provide support and market expertise to local businesses and agencies, especially now, as businesses are having a difficult time due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Jordi Fornies, Director of Emerging Markets for APAC at Facebook said:

Pakistan is an important country for Facebook and it is a priority for us to invest in the market and to be closer to the people and businesses here. As such, we are happy to bring in Dial Zero as Facebook’s Authorized Sales Partner in Pakistan and believe that with Dial Zero’s robust local market insights and expertise, we can provide better support for businesses and agencies locally to help them emerge stronger from this challenging time and further unlock their potential growth.

As Facebook’s Authorized Sales Partner, Dial Zero is equipped to deliver high quality Facebook media consultancy, free of charge, to local businesses and agencies in Pakistan. And to help local businesses, they will offer access to programs and trainings, including Facebook workshops and Facebook Blueprint. Furthermore, through Dial Zero, local businesses and agencies will have the option to pay for their Facebook advertising locally in PKR.

Zameer Qureshi, CEO of Dial Zero Pvt Ltd said:

We are thrilled to be appointed by Facebook as their Authorized Sales Partner for such a promising market; particularly at a time where Pakistan’s digital industry is booming with a growing SME ecosystem. Dial Zero pledges to be an extension of the Facebook sales team and aims to connect advertisers in Pakistan with the tools, knowledge and training Facebook has to offer to help them realize their full growth potential. By giving personalized service and customized solutions, we intend to build an eco-system of entrepreneurs who will eventually become Agents of Change. We look forward to this partnership as the beginning of a long and mutually rewarding journey.

Read more about how Authorised Sales Partners can help local businesses here. Find out more about Dial Zero Private Limited here.