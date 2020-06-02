Government Releases Rs 583.3 Billion Under PDSP

The federal government has released Rs. 583.3 billion (83.21 percent) including Rs. 121.24 billion foreign aid (94.5 percent) for various ongoing and new development projects under the Public-Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2019-2020 against total budgeted allocation of Rs. 701 billion.

According to the latest data of the PSDP 2019-2020 released by the Ministry of Planning, Development, and Reforms, the government released Rs. 244.2 billion (77.87 percent) including Rs. 18 billion foreign aid for development projects of various ministries, divisions, and related departments out of Rs. 313.6 billion budgeted allocation.

The government also released a total of Rs. 194.18 billion (102.15 percent) including Rs. 96.6 billion (100 percent) foreign aid out of Rs. 190.1 billion for the development budget of corporations, which were released more Rs. 4.1 billion (2.15 percent) of total budgeted allocation; Rs. 173.5 billion including Rs. 78.74 billion foreign aid out of Rs. 154.966 billion, which is Rs. 18.53 billion more releases out of total entire budgeted amount for the projects of the National Highways Authority (NHA); and Rs. 20.7 billion including Rs. 17.86 billion foreign aid for National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC)/Pakistan Electric Power Company (PEPCO) out of Rs. 35.16 billion.

The ministry released a total of Rs. 43.56 billion (94 percent) including Rs. 4.58 billion foreign aid out of Rs. 44.28 billion budgeted allocation for development projects of special areas; Rs. 27.22 billion including Rs. 3.25 billion foreign aid for development projects of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK); and Rs. 16.34 billion including Rs. 1.3 billion foreign aid for Gilgit-Baltistan for the financial year 2019-2020.

The government released Rs. 7.52 billion including Rs. 1.3 billion foreign aid out of Rs. 9.22 billion for development projects of the National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination Division.

A total of Rs. 35.16 billion out of Rs. 36 billion have been released for the Cabinet Division.

The government released Rs. 49.74 billion for security enhancement against Rs. 53 billion budgeted allocation for the financial year 2019-2020.

The Ministry of Planning, Development, and Reforms released Rs. 8.67 billion for development projects of the Railway Division against Rs. 12.57 billion budgeted allocation, Rs. 1.76 billion for development projects of the Science and Technology Research Division, Rs. 8 billion for the National Food Security and Research Division.

The government has released Rs. 3.53 billion for development projects of the Federal Education and Professional Training Division out of Rs. 4.14 billion budgeted allocation, and Rs. 28.29 billion including Rs. 148.15 million foreign aid has been released out of Rs. 28.65 billion for the development projects of the Higher Education Commission.

The ministry released a total of Rs. 77.26 billion for the Water Resources Division including Rs. 7.69 billion foreign aid and Rs. 270.47 million for the Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority.

The government has released Rs. 7.5 billion for development projects of the Climate Change Division.

The government has released Rs. 8.4 billion for development projects of Interior Division, Rs. 5.84 billion for Revenue Division, Rs. 2.9 billion for Housing and Works Division, Rs. 7.21 billion for Finance Division, Rs. 5.17 billion for Information Technology and Telecom Division, Rs. 1.86 billion for Aviation Division, and Rs. 1.7 billion for Defence Production Division.

A total of Rs. 23 billion have been released out of Rs. 48 billion for the development project of Merged Areas 10 Years Development Plan, and Rs. 14.87 billion against Rs. 24 billion for Merged Districts of the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.