Huawei Nova 7i Goes on Sale Nationwide After Pre-Orders Sell Out

Fans and consumers of Huawei in Pakistan have given a tremendous response to the HUAWEI Nova 7i, by pre-ordering the entire stock within days of its two weeks duration. The fascinating performance and powerful specifications made HUAWEI Nova 7i a popular choice in its price segment.

The smartphone offers competing specifications of Kirin 810 7nm chipset, 40W HUAWEI SuperCharge, a 48MP Quad AI Camera coupled with an 8GB + 128GB storage all for PKR 43,999/-.

HUAWIE Nova 7i runs on a HiSilicon Kirin 810 (7nm) SoC chipset, the only 7nm processor in the midrange smartphone category. With its ultra-fast performance, the geeky-gamers and social-media enthusiasts can indulge in a thrilling and immersive experience in gaming and on social networks. On top of that, a 40W HUAWEI SuperCharge enables uninterrupted usage with the quickest charging of the robust battery to 70% within 30 minutes.

With four cameras on the back, the HUAWEI Nova 7i promises spectacular photographic power to shoot unbelievably vivid, wider, and sharper images. The 48MP Quad AI Camera is enriched with an 8MP Ultra Wide Angle Lens, a 2MP Macro Lens and a 2MP Bokeh Lens – that empower you to switch between wider shots and cinematic bokeh portraits, along with crisp details in close-up shots, to fit a professional studio at the palm of your hands.

Night photography has reached a higher level, as the f/1.8 big aperture and superior ½ inch sensor takes brighter pictures in even the darkest environments. Artificial Intelligence enables more Image Stabilization with a sharper scenic capture.

Everyone can instantly immortalize and share their most memorable moments with captivating videography, while the 6.4” Punch FullView Display provides more exciting experiences in gaming and social-media engagements. A fingerprint scanner mounted on the side, promises instant access to your data, with complete security and privacy.

The blazing speed and performance is backed by 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM for more capacity to store photos, videos, apps and games. More convenient and intuitive interface and usage is enabled by the EMUI 10, based on Android 10. The HUAWEI Nova 7i ensures access to a vibrant bouquet of apps from the HUAWEI AppGallery – the official app marketplace from HUAWEi, so the users can enjoy its ever-growing diversity of content from its exclusive ecosystem.

The endless plethora of other third-party app stores can also be reached with the AppFinder. This device is available in unique, classy colors like Sakura Pink, Crush Green and Midnight Black all for an attractive price of PKR 43,999/- available at stores nationwide and online at Daraz.pk.