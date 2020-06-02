Pak Suzuki Launches Online Booking for Cars & Bikes at Discounted Rates

The coronavirus pandemic has hit every business on the planet as a number of offices have had to shut down their operations whereas others are carrying out limited operations.

A number of companies and firms have adopted the work from home model to keep their businesses afloat, marking the first time in history remote work has been normalized.

Pak Suzuki has also decided to go online with its bookings, giving the option of booking new cars and motorcycles to the customers from the comfort of their homes. All you have to do is fill out a form and their representatives will get in touch with you for further processing.

Reports state that Pak Suzuki is offering discounted rates for online bookings, thus making it even more lucrative for potential buyers to get their hands on their favorite vehicles.

There are two different forms, one each for two-wheeler and four-wheeler Suzuki products. Below are the links to the forms:

The forms ask for information like name, email address, contact details, city, CNIC, region, car/bike model, and payment type i.e. cash or bank finance.

The step has been taken to encourage consumers to buy Suzuki products as the overall automotive sales in the country are consistently on the decline due to COVID-19. For the first time in history, not a single vehicle was produced or sold in the month of April, which explains how bad the situation is when it comes to sales and production of new cars in the country.

What are your thoughts on the story? Let us know in the comments section.