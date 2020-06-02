Punjab’s Essential COVID-19 Medical Resources Data is Now Publicly Available

Punjab’s Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department (SH&MED) has decided to publicly declare data regarding the availability of ventilators, beds, and PPEs in all hospitals across the province.

According to Azhar Mashwani, Focal Person on Digital Media to CM Punjab, SH&MED will update the statistics on its website on a daily basis.

Here are the latest numbers regarding the availability of PPEs in Punjab.

Here are the latest numbers regarding the availability of beds and ventilators across Punjab.

Moreover, Punjab’s Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) will release a smartphone application this week, aiming to provide citizens all the latest numbers regarding essential medical resources across Punjab.

Here is a preview of the application.

Coronavirus cases in Punjab have reached 27,850 after 1,610 people tested positive for the disease in the last 24 hours. Punjab recorded its highest death toll on June 1 as 43 people died due to COVID-19.

Visit SH&MED’s website to get a district-wise breakdown of available medical resources.