Saudi Arabia May Allow 20% of Pakistani Pilgrims to Perform Hajj in 2020

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Noorul Haq Qadri, has said that the government is in contact with Saudi authorities regarding quota for this year’s Hajj.

While speaking at a private TV channel, Qadri said that the Saudi authorities are planning to conduct Hajj this year with limited pilgrims from in and outside the country under strict safety guidelines. They have presented their recommendations to King Salman in this regard.

According to him, the Saudi government is considering allowing 20 percent of Pakistani pilgrims to perform the pilgrimage. It is just a recommendation for now, and a final decision in this regard is expected next week, he added.

The development is encouraging for millions of Muslims across the world who were waiting on the Saudi government for a decision regarding Hajj this year.

This is because the Kingdom had hinted at postponing Hajj this year for non-native Hajjis amid the worldwide coronavirus restrictions and to prevent local transmission of the virus.

The Saudi Hajj and Umrah Minister, Mohammed Saleh Benten, had asked Muslims to suspend their hajj plans until there is more clarity about the coronavirus pandemic.