Situation Report: 3,938 New Cases and 78 Deaths Reported in 24 Just Hours

Pakistan saw its highest single day rise in Coronavirus cases as 3,938 new cases emerged in the country with Punjab and Sindh sharing almost 75% of the new cases. Total tally has climbed up to 76,398 cases in the country with recoveries reaching 27,110 cases.

Total active cases in the country stood at 47,667, while total deaths have reached 1,621. Of which 78 patients died of the virus related complications in just 24 hours.

Of new cases, 1,621 cases were reported in Punjab only while another 1,402 cases were reported in Sindh. KP said 458 new cases were registered in the province. Islamabad also registered single day record new cases as daily toll reached 304.

Of new daily deaths, 43 were reported in Punjab only. 22 Patients died in Sindh and KP recorded 9 deaths. Balochistan and Islamabad recorded 2 deaths each.

Situation is clearly deteriorating, and extreme care is required on everyone’s part to contain the virus. This graph is still going upward, with visibility on the peak. If behavior isn’t changed at this phase, Pakistan could become one of five worst hit countries.

More on stats from yesterday below:

Confirmed Cases In 24 Hours Tests in 24 Hours Deaths Last 24 Hours
AJK 271 16 113 06 00
Balochistan 4,514 121 615 49 02
GB 738 27 261 11 00
Islamabad 2,893 304 1,272 30 02
KP 10,485 458 1,627 482 09
Punjab 27,850 1,610 6,371 540 43
Sindh 29,647 1,402 6,289 503 22
Total 76,398 3,938 14,972 1,621 78

