Situation Report: 3,938 New Cases and 78 Deaths Reported in 24 Just Hours

Pakistan saw its highest single day rise in Coronavirus cases as 3,938 new cases emerged in the country with Punjab and Sindh sharing almost 75% of the new cases. Total tally has climbed up to 76,398 cases in the country with recoveries reaching 27,110 cases.

Total active cases in the country stood at 47,667, while total deaths have reached 1,621. Of which 78 patients died of the virus related complications in just 24 hours.

Of new cases, 1,621 cases were reported in Punjab only while another 1,402 cases were reported in Sindh. KP said 458 new cases were registered in the province. Islamabad also registered single day record new cases as daily toll reached 304.

Of new daily deaths, 43 were reported in Punjab only. 22 Patients died in Sindh and KP recorded 9 deaths. Balochistan and Islamabad recorded 2 deaths each.

Situation is clearly deteriorating, and extreme care is required on everyone’s part to contain the virus. This graph is still going upward, with visibility on the peak. If behavior isn’t changed at this phase, Pakistan could become one of five worst hit countries.

More on stats from yesterday below: