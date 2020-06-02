These Rings Can Predict COVID-19 Infections

One of the biggest challenges of dealing with COVID-19 is that the infected individuals have the potential to spread it within their social groups without even knowing that they are carrying the virus. This is one of the reasons why researchers from West Virginia University (WVU) set out to predict symptoms of COVID-19 before they appear.

The researchers now claim that their digital platform is able to detect COVID-19 infections three days before any symptoms appear with 90% accuracy. They were able to do so by using AI prediction models on Oura Rings that collect physical data such as heart rate, body temperature, respiration rate, etc.

This indeed shows promise and indicates the kind of solutions we could employ in the future, though a development like this would probably need some time before it is ready for practical use.

The platform is currently being tested by more than 6oo healthcare professionals and the researchers have partnered with several other universities to upscale the tests to include more than 10,000 participants.

This research is not the only study aiming to employ Oura Rings for COVID-19. Researchers from the University of California are working on using Oura Rings to help health and emergency workers detect virus symptoms as well and hope to have it ready for use soon.