UET Extends Entrance Test Registration Deadline

University of Engineering & Technology (UET) Lahore has decided to extend the deadline for the entrance exam for fresh candidates until Tuesday, June 2.

The decision has been taken to facilitate candidates who are facing problems due to the lockdown.

ALSO READ

Online Classes Start in KP Universities From Today

Initially, students were required to submit their registration form until June 01. But, a lot of students could not submit it due to COVID-19 restrictions. The test is scheduled to be held on Saturday and Sunday, 13th and 14th June 2020 in test centers allotted by the Virtual University (VU).

ALSO READ

HEC Increases Grant for All Universities By 9.2% Except New Ones

Before the final exam, a mock test is scheduled to be conducted on Saturday and Sunday, 6th and 7th June 2020, in the assigned VU Centres at an allotted time.

Organizers have asked students to religiously follow SOPs and observe social distancing to avoid spreading the coronavirus.