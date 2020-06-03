Babar Azam Was ‘Blown Away’ by Dean Jones’ Methods

Former Australian cricketer and renowned coach, Dean Jones, has said that Babar Azam needs guidance when it comes to leading the national side. The star batsman was recently made the captain of the ODI team, however, he’s been leading the T20I side after Sarfaraz Ahmed’s sacking.

Jones worked with Babar in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where both are a part of Karachi Kings. Speaking on the subject in a YouTube video, the Aussie great said:

I still think he needs a little bit of help with where he wants to go. I have had a few good talks with him about how I prepare for each team and he was a little blown away by the degree of analytics I get into. I gave him some good ideas. Hopefully, he took few of them on board.

Although Jones admitted that Babar cannot be compared with Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, he attributed it to the lack of consistency in Pakistan’s batting line up other than Babar.

In a way, you are only as good as the guys you are batting with. Apart from Babar, there is no one who has been making runs consistently for Pakistan. Whereas in India, you have Virat, Rohit or someone else putting their hands up and making runs.

While he lauded Babar’s batting abilities, Jones advised the run-machine to clear the boundary more often in the shortest format. Babar is currently the number one ranked T20I batsman in the world with an average of over 50.

