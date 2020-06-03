Dean Jones Offers a COVID-19 Free Solution for T20 World Cup But Fans Are Divided

Posted 41 mins ago by Sajawal Rehman

Former Australian cricketer, Dean Jones, has suggested moving the ICC T20 World Cup to New Zealand considering the country has eradicated COVID-19 successfully with no new cases for over a week. He posted this earlier today on Twitter.

New Zealand’s last COVID-19 patient was released from the hospital last week and the government has said that it is likely to lift the social distancing and other restrictions next week.

The mega event is scheduled to be held in Australia from 18th October to 15th November later this year, however, the coronavirus situation in the country is likely to get the event postponed. Cricket Australia has already requested the ICC to move the tournament to 2021 with India’s 2021 T20 World Cup also likely to be delayed by a year.

The final decision will be taken in the ICC’s meeting on 10th June, however, it is almost certain that the World Cup will not go as originally planned.

Dean Jones’ suggestion has received a mixed response from cricket lovers. Let’s have a look at what the people are saying about the suggestion:

The renowned coach has also responded to some of the replies on his post:

What are your thoughts on the suggestion? Do you think New Zealand should host the T20 World Cup later this year? Let us know in the comments.

