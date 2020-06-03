Dean Jones Offers a COVID-19 Free Solution for T20 World Cup But Fans Are Divided

Former Australian cricketer, Dean Jones, has suggested moving the ICC T20 World Cup to New Zealand considering the country has eradicated COVID-19 successfully with no new cases for over a week. He posted this earlier today on Twitter.

Jacinda Ardern said NZ could move to alert level 1 next week, which means all social distancing measures and curbs on mass gatherings will be lifted, she said. Maybe play the T20 WC there? #justathought — Dean Jones AM (@ProfDeano) June 3, 2020

New Zealand’s last COVID-19 patient was released from the hospital last week and the government has said that it is likely to lift the social distancing and other restrictions next week.

The mega event is scheduled to be held in Australia from 18th October to 15th November later this year, however, the coronavirus situation in the country is likely to get the event postponed. Cricket Australia has already requested the ICC to move the tournament to 2021 with India’s 2021 T20 World Cup also likely to be delayed by a year.

The final decision will be taken in the ICC’s meeting on 10th June, however, it is almost certain that the World Cup will not go as originally planned.

Dean Jones’ suggestion has received a mixed response from cricket lovers. Let’s have a look at what the people are saying about the suggestion:

Good idea Deno 👍🏻 — Faisal Iqbal🇵🇰🏏فیصل اقبال (@FaisalIqbalCric) June 3, 2020

Not sure you’ve thought that one through Deano — Brett Dwyer (@BrettDwyer1) June 3, 2020

Why would they have 16 international teams, hundreds of support staff, thousands of journalists from all over the world in their country? — Long May We Reign (@WeBleedBlue007) June 3, 2020

But, but, wait!!!! Will the @BCCI allow it?? will it interfere with their precious T20 slap n tickle comp?? — Sir Dave 'Cruedevil' (@Cruedevil) June 3, 2020

NZ may not want to risk anyway, but I'd think it is beyond their ability to arrange a WC under these circumstances. Hundreds (may be thousand or two) coming from covid plagued countries will be required to be tested, quarantined and still kept in large biosecure spaces. — kris kasya (@KrisKasya) June 3, 2020

Still a risk, mate – for NZ, fans, teams & staff and it is really hard to see now what the situation will be in NZ (and elsewhere) in Oct-Nov.

I’d love to watch in Aus (have tickets already and 2015 was brilliant) but if it is safer to delay it to Mar 2021 we can live with it. — Hasan Jafri (@HasanJafriREAL) June 3, 2020

And take all the potentially infected cases to an apparently COVID-free place back again? 🧐 — Sabahat Naseem (@SabahatNaseem) June 3, 2020

Yeah with short grounds and security tighter than ever due to the incident when Bangladesh was there it is possible — محمد جنید 🇵🇰💚 (@TheJunaidz) June 3, 2020

They're lifting it since they have managed to bring the situation under control. Why would they allow 150 players along with the coaching staff into their country in such a precarious situation — ABiJith (@abitweeting_97) June 3, 2020

The renowned coach has also responded to some of the replies on his post:

They would be put in hubs or pods my dear circular friend https://t.co/OZLSWpxXxb — Dean Jones AM (@ProfDeano) June 3, 2020

Well it’s a world event. There would be stringent calls and measures. All teams etc.. quarantined .. tested.. all put in pods. it could happen if they wanted it. https://t.co/gXasssgLRF — Dean Jones AM (@ProfDeano) June 3, 2020

What are your thoughts on the suggestion? Do you think New Zealand should host the T20 World Cup later this year? Let us know in the comments.