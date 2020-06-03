Govt Announces New Coronavirus Testing Policy for Inbound Passengers

Special assistant to Prime Minister on National Security Division and Strategic Policy Planning, Dr. Moeed Yusuf has announced that the government will increase the number of inbound passengers per week by accelerating the testing process for COVID-19.

In a tweet, he said that the government will bring back 20,000 passengers by 10th of June, 10,000 more compared to last week.

#CovidUpdates | As suggested by the PM yesterday, we have been able to further increase the number of inbound passengers per week through expediting the testing process – with 20,000 passengers planned for repatriation by 10th June, up from approx. 10,000 in the previous phase. — Moeed W. Yusuf (@YusufMoeed) June 2, 2020

He further stated that the inbound passengers will now be tested for COVID-19 on arrival and will be sent home to self-isolate without waiting on their test results. The passengers will be added to the Track and Trace system, from there on the provincial governments will be responsible to follow up to ensure the health and safety of the passengers and the public.

He further stated that more good news will follow regarding the liberalization of this policy as the government analyzes passenger data.