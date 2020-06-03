Govt to Launch a Web Portal for Ehsaas Cash Program Applicants

The government has decided to launch a web portal to facilitate applicants and volunteers and allow them to check their application status for the Ehsaas Emergency Cash program online.

The web portal will also allow beneficiaries, who are facing problems in their bio-metric verification, to receive payments through designated banks without prior verification from NADRA.

Habib Bank in Punjab, Sindh, and Balochistan, Bank Al-Falah in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kash­mir will provide services to applicants.

The web portal will let applicants to get registered for the program directly by entering their computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) number.

PM Imran’s Ehsaas Emergency cash program has proved to be a huge success so far. As per statistics, the government has distributed Rs. 115.68 billion among 9,513,000 beneficiaries in several categories of the Ehsaas Emergency program.

In Punjab alone, a total of over Rs. 49.68 billion has been distributed among 4,091,000 deserving families until now, whereas in Sindh, around Rs. 35.20 billion has been provided for 2,915,000 families.

Also, the KPK government has distributed over Rs. 22.8 billion among 1,796,000 beneficiaries, while over Rs. 5.42 bil­lion has been disbursed among 444,000 families in Balochistan.

Poor families in Azad Jammu and Kashmir were gratified by over two billion rupees, while Rs. 830 million has been distributed among more than 66,000 people in Gilgit Baltistan.

While in Islamabad, an amount of Rs. 440 million has been disbursed in more than 36,000 beneficiaries.