Here’s Why Wasim Akram is Trending on Twitter

These days when a topic trends on Twitter, its reeks of controversy. It’s Wasim Akram’s name that’s trending today, however, things aren’t always bad.

Social media users have started a campaign to share their love for the legendary fast bowler and former captain on his birthday. The 54-year-old is the highest wicket-taker for Pakistan and one of the greatest fast bowlers to have stepped on a cricket field.

The Sultan of Swing has a number of records to his name and has 916 international wickets to his name including 414 in Tests at 23.62 and 502 in ODIs at 23.52.

✴️ 104 Tests, 356 ODIs

✴️ 916 international wickets

✴️ 6,615 runs

✴️ 1992 Men's @cricketworldcup champion Happy birthday to the legendary Pakistan all-rounder, @wasimakramlive 🎂 pic.twitter.com/Vl61LYDlpd — ICC (@ICC) June 3, 2020

In his career, Wasim Akram grabbed 4 hat-tricks and 31 five-fors across formats. The man of the match in World Cup final in 1992, Akram later became the first bowler to take 400 wickets in both formats of the game.

Twitter is full of praise for the legend as the cricket lovers are sending their love for him:

There is, there was & there will always be only one @wasimakramlive , Happy Birthday to the pride of Pakistan 🇵🇰, the #legend we all know as the "Sultan Of Swing"…#wasimakram #HappyBirthdayWasimAkram pic.twitter.com/4mp3gtOJQz — Zahid Siddique (@ZahidSiddique_) June 3, 2020

🔝 Most wickets by a fast bowler in ODIs

🔝 Most wickets by a left-armer in international cricket.

✅ One of only 2, to have hat-tricks in both formats.

✅ Most wkts as captain in ODIs — 158.

HB'day to one of the greatest fast bowlers of all time & Sultan of Swing, #WasimAkram! pic.twitter.com/KCqB9YPy7W — Wesley05 (@WesleyC051) June 3, 2020

502 wickets in ODIs , 414 Test Wickets

3717 Runs in ODIs , 2898 Runs in Test Cricket.

Man of The Match of 1992 WorldCup's Final.

Happy Birthday to the Legendary All Rounder . KING OF SWing

The Great @wasimakramlive #wasimakram pic.twitter.com/sA02mzzjR8 — Shaheer Fiyyaz (@FiyyazShaheer) June 3, 2020

Wasim Akram sir wickets

In Test matches and ODI matches

460 matches

1109 maidens

916 wickets

5/15 best in ODI

7/119 best of innings in test match

11/110 of match in test match

31 times five wickets Haul . Happy birthday to best left handed bowler @wasimakramlive #wasimakram pic.twitter.com/yDiuh8N9wM — Ayush Ranjan (@AyushRa20371923) June 3, 2020

Happy Birthday to all time great, Phenomenal and wonderful Fast Bowler @wasimakramlive #wasimakram pic.twitter.com/ummxZmCHOD — Abrar Akhtar Janjua (@abrarjanjua) June 3, 2020

Happy birthday #Wasim_Akram_bhai

Many many happy returns of the day.

Wish You Best of luck…

king of Swing@wasimakramlive#wasimakram pic.twitter.com/eysy2jAAKK — عباس (@RajaAbbasMinhas) June 3, 2020

An artist who made the ball to dance. Short with run-up, but long and deep with statistics and records. Stellar with line and length. Most lethal and comprehensive bowler the cricketing world has ever produced. Happy birthday @wasimakramlive#wasimakram pic.twitter.com/v34oZsaU3E — Usama Khan (@usama1029) June 3, 2020

Happy Birthday to probably the best left arm fast bowler ever to play the game.. Many happy returns to the #SultanOfSwing #wasimakram pic.twitter.com/S2wEq5e4Go — Saim (@SaimBaig) June 3, 2020

A very Happy Birthday to @wasimakramlive. An absolute legend of the game and the best left-arm fast bowler the game has ever seen. Haven't seen anyone more magical than him on a cricket field. An inspiration beyond words. #HappyBirthdayWasimAkram #WasimAkram #cricket #pakistan pic.twitter.com/122PLZUygs — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) June 3, 2020

Happy birthday #wasimakram

Many many happy returns of the day.

Wish You Best of luck…

king of Swingpic.twitter.com/qf2IZRbPBh — Muhammad Zeeshan (@m_zeeshanshan) June 3, 2020

My favorite cricketing memory the one I will never forget. The one that changed Pakistan cricket history forever.

Thank you Wasim Akram for so many happy memories. Happy birthday.#HappyBirthday#wasimakram pic.twitter.com/D46yhDKrsd — Touseef Ahmed Awan (@QadirAhmedAw3) June 3, 2020

