Here’s Why Wasim Akram is Trending on Twitter

Posted 3 hours ago by Sajawal Rehman

These days when a topic trends on Twitter, its reeks of controversy. It’s Wasim Akram’s name that’s trending today, however, things aren’t always bad.

Social media users have started a campaign to share their love for the legendary fast bowler and former captain on his birthday. The 54-year-old is the highest wicket-taker for Pakistan and one of the greatest fast bowlers to have stepped on a cricket field.

The Sultan of Swing has a number of records to his name and has 916 international wickets to his name including 414 in Tests at 23.62 and 502 in ODIs at 23.52.

In his career, Wasim Akram grabbed 4 hat-tricks and 31 five-fors across formats. The man of the match in World Cup final in 1992, Akram later became the first bowler to take 400 wickets in both formats of the game.

Twitter is full of praise for the legend as the cricket lovers are sending their love for him:

