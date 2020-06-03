Met Office Predicts Heavy Rains Across Pakistan in the Coming Weeks

A new system of rains will enter Pakistan in the second half of June bringing down the mercury level, the Meteorological Department said.

The Met Office has issued a weather update predicting a new system of rain entering the country from June 17.

It said that frequent rains across the country will keep the raising temperatures in control throughout the month.

The weather department predicted rain and windy-thunderstorms (with few hailstorm and heavy falls) in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Northeast Balochistan, and Islamabad.

Meanwhile, dust-thunderstorms with rain are also expected in districts of Sindh.

According to the Met Office, a westerly wave is pouring down in most parts of the country and likely to persist in upper parts till Tuesday.

During the last 24 hours, rains with windy-thunderstorms were observed in various parts of Punjab, upper KP, upper Sindh, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, north & central Balochistan, and Islamabad.