Pakistani Scientist’s Research on Viruses Now Ranks #1 On Google Scholar

Google Scholar has ranked the scientific contribution by Pakistani molecular virologist, Professor Dr. Muhammad Mukhtar, titled “Antiviral Potentials of Medicinal Plants” at the #1 spot in the category of treatment of viral infections.

Dr. Mukhtar’s work stands out from more than 234,000 research papers investigating the use of traditional medicine in the treatment of antiviral infections.

Mohammad Arshad and Mahmood Ahmad of Islamia University Bahawalpur, Zahida Parveen of Thomas Jefferson University, Brian Wigdahl of Drexel University College of Medicine, and Roger Pomerantz of Tibotec Pharmaceuticals had co-authored Antiviral Potentials of Medicinal Plants alongside Dr. Mukhtar in 2008.

The research paper describes the potential antiviral properties of medicinal plants against a diverse group of viruses. It further suggests screening of 24 plants possessing broad-spectrum antiviral effects against emerging viral infections.

About Dr. Mukhtar

Dr. Mukhtar is currently serving as the Vice Chancellor at the National Skills University Islamabad.

Dr. Mukhtar had studied BS Biological Sciences at Islamia University Bahawalpur from 1975-1979, MSc Biochemistry and M.Phil. Biochemistry at the University of Agriculture Faisalabad from 1980-1982 and 1984-1986 respectively.

Dr. Mukhtar completed his Ph.D. in Biological Sciences from Drexel University in 1994.

The US government had granted Dr. Mukhtar with the Outstanding Scientists (O-1) visa during the years 1995-2006 for conducting research, training students and young scientists pursuing their careers in the biomedical field.

In 2005, Thomas Jefferson University conferred the Outstanding Clinical Faculty Award upon Dr. Mukhtar. In 2012, Dr. Mukhtar received the Asian Education Leadership Award.