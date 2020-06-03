PK-8303 Crash: PIA Gives Rs. 1 Million Each to Victims’ Families

According to a spokesperson for the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), the national flag carrier has paid compensation to the bereaved families of the PK-8303 plane crash victims.

Families of the victims have been provided Rs. 1 million each while Rs. 0.5 million each have been given to the 2 girls who sustained injuries in the Model Colony Crash last month.

Following the disaster, the federal government had also announced to compensate Model Colony residents whose houses and cars sustained damage from the catastrophe.

On May 22, PIA’s Airbus A320 headed to Karachi from Lahore crashed in Model Colony near Jinnah International Airport Karachi, killing 97 out of the 99 passengers on board. 2 passengers miraculously survived.

The conclusive inquiry report on the ill-fated PK-8303 being conducted by the Aviation Division will be presented in the parliament on June 22, PM Imran Khan has ordered to make the reports of all PIA’s crashes since 1947 publicly available.