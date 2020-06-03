Qatar Airways Temporarily Suspends Flights From Pakistan

Qatar Airways has suspended its flight operations in Pakistan until June 15 for reasons unknown. The decision has come days after the Doha-based airline was given special permission to land in Pakistan with limited flights.

The announcement was followed by a meeting of the civil aviation authority with country managers of international airlines to discuss the revival of international flights in the country.

Additional Director General (ADG) Civilian Aviation Authority, Vice Marshal Tanveer Bhatti presided over the meeting held at the CAA headquarters. During the meeting, the international flight schedule came under discussion.

The airliners were informed about the resumption of 30 percent of flights in the country. Suggestions were also sought from them regarding the return of passengers to Pakistan.

Moreover, it was also conveyed that there will be an hour’s gap between two international flights to smoothly process the departure of passengers from airports. Also, the gap between local flights will be of 40 minutes.

CAA will convey the recommendations from international airlines to the aviation secretary.