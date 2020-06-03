Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Plus Will Have 108MP With New Focus Mechanism

Samsung’s Galaxy Note 20 is all set to launch in August. The Phablet series is known for its top-notch camera specifications and large displays.

As the launch date nears, more and more rumors about the Smartphones are making round on the internet. A famous tipster, Ice Universe, recently unveiled that the Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ will come with a 108MP sensor, while the ToF sensor will be replaced by a laser focus sensor, assisting the main cam.

For those who don’t know, the lineup will include Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Note 20+, and Note 20 Ultra.

Amongst these, the Note 20+ will sit at the sweet spot between the maxed-out Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and the base model Samsung Galaxy Note 20.

According to the tipster, the camera sensor will be the 1/1.33” Samsung Bright HM1, the same sensor which was used in Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra. Although, unlike in the previously launched flagship, this sensor will be topped with an additional laser focus sensor instead of a static ToF sensor that analyzes the foreground and background.

The main 108 MP sensor will be paired with a 12MP ISOCELL Fast 2L3 and a periscope telephoto lens. The zoom will be limited to 50X, though. Based on rumors, Samsung has ditched the 100X zoom benchmark.

Note that the information in this article is based on rumors, take it with a grain of salt.