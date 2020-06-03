Sindh Govt Begins Free Home Test Service for Coronavirus

The government of Sindh has initiated a free testing service for the novel coronavirus. People across the province can avail the service for free at their doorstep.

If you or anyone in your family shows symptoms, all you have to do is to dial 9123 from your landline number or dial 021 111 11 9123 from your mobile number, provide your address and contact number and a team will visit your home within hours.

As per the statement, results will be provided within 24 to 48 hours at your doorstep.

The initiative has been taken to facilitate people and reduce the burden on healthcare facilities that are quickly reaching their capacity.

Coronavirus cases in Sindh are rising exponentially as the provincial government has failed to implement safety guidelines after easing lockdown restrictions. The province also reported 23 deaths on Tuesday, taking the provincial tally to 435.