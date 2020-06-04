“Don’t Play with Fire” DG ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar Warns India

Pakistani military’s chief spokesman Major General Babar Iftikhar on Thursday warned India to “not play with fire”, and said that any military adventurism from the neighboring country will be met with “uncontrollable and unintended consequences”.

While speaking to a private TV channel he said:

Being a military spokesperson, let me say this: Indian aggression aimed towards Pakistan will be responded [to] with full might, there should be no doubt about this. We are ready, we will respond and we will respond with full might. This year alone, 1,229 ceasefire violations have taken place, seven civilians have been martyred and more than 90 have been injured.

He added that India’s quadcopters have trespassed at the Line of Control and we’ve downed some. However, India’s senior military leaders mention alleged intrusion using various launchpads:

Which I think leaves a question mark on their capabilities – despite such a well-guarded LoC and counter-infiltration measures, how can someone infiltrate one of the most militarized zones in the world?

He went on to say that the artillery deployed by the Indian military was in the civilian population, so in case of counter-bombardment, it would target the Kashmiri civilians in the occupied valley. Responding to a question he said that the army is responding to Indian aggression in the same region next to the Line of Control.

But we are always trying not to harm civilians living on the other side. The people of occupied Kashmir are becoming targets of Indian aggression. Women and children are also included in them. Indian security forces have also not spared innocent seven-year-olds.

The general went on to say that India faced great humiliation in the recent military standoff with China, The Modi government faced embarrassment in map issues with Nepal as well. “India is meddling in issues where it doesn’t even have a border.”

The DG added that many issues have emerged in India after August 5, 2019, when the country revoked the special status of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K).

There is an emergence of Islamophobia in India. Even many countries including the United States has objected to this problem. Now they [India] think the best way out of this situation is to divert the attention towards Pakistan.

He said that the UN Military Observers Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) has access to areas within Pakistan’s territory, adding that international media has also been allowed access. “Access in Pakistan has not been denied, and if this access is given — to international observers and the media — on India’s side, then many things can be cleared.”

He again warned India of the consequences of any military adventurism.