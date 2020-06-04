Emirates is Restarting Flight Operations in Pakistan

UAE’s Emirates will resume scheduled flights from Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad from June 8, 2020.

The airline will operate 14 weekly scheduled flights to Dubai, including a daily flight from Karachi, five from Lahore, and two from Islamabad.

On its flights from Pakistan to Dubai, Emirates will fly UAE residents, as well as cargo. On the return flights, the airline will only carry cargo.

According to the schedule, the UAE-based airline will serve Pakistan with its modern Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, flying daily from Karachi, on Thursdays and Saturdays from Islamabad, and on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Sundays from Lahore.

Travelers that fulfill the UAE government’s eligibility criteria and requirements will be allowed to board the aircraft.

Mohammad Sarhan, Emirates’ Vice President Pakistan was delighted to be resuming operations in Pakistan.

We are pleased to resume scheduled passenger services from Pakistan to Dubai, which will enable our UAE-based Pakistani customers currently in Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad to return to their work, businesses and families. We are working closely with the Pakistani government to plan the resumption of operations to Peshawar and Sialkot as well. We have implemented enhanced hygiene and safety measures at the airport in coordination with the relevant authorities. The safety and wellbeing of our customers, employees, and communities remain our top priority.

Besides, the airline is also working in close coordination with the government of Pakistan to facilitate repatriation flights for Pakistanis wishing to return home.

This week, Emirates flew two special flights from Dubai to Karachi and Islamabad bringing back Pakistanis citizens stranded in the UAE.