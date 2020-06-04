Here’s the Tentative Schedule of Pakistan’s Tour to England

Sports is set to return to the coronavirus-ravaged England when West Indies tour England for a three-match test series next month. After the series against West Indies, England are set to host Pakistan in a three-match Test series and a three-match T20I series.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chief Executive Wasim Khan said that 25 players will travel to England on four chartered flights in the first week of July and the players will be put in quarantine.

The matches will be played behind closed doors and in a bio-secure environment under fresh guidelines to avoid the spread of coronavirus.

According to a tentative plan, Manchester and Southampton will be the likely venues and the expected schedule is as follows:

1st Test August 5-9 Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Manchester 2nd Test August 13-17 Rose Bowl Cricket Stadium, Southampton 3rd Test August 21-25 Rose Bowl Cricket Stadium, Southampton 1st T20I August 28 Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Manchester 2nd T20I August 30 Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Manchester 3rd T20I September 1 Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Manchester

The national players are set to start training in Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore from next week.

What are your thoughts on the schedule? Let us know in the comments section.