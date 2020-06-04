Hyundai Santa Fe 2021 Gets a Facelift, Bringing Modern Tech Features

Hyundai has been making waves in the automotive market with its bold designs and cutting-edge features as of late.

From premium flagship sedans to family SUVs, significant changes have been made to the overall architecture of each vehicle. Speaking of family SUVs, Hyundai has revealed the brand new design of its mid-size family SUV, the Santa Fe.

ALSO READ

PSO Starts Importing Euro-V Petrol for Cars in Pakistan

Exterior

From the front, the Santa Fe has gotten even more aggressive than before, owing to a huge front grill that covers almost the entire width of the vehicle, featuring Daytime Running Lights on both corners.

Add the sleek and sharp headlight design and the Santa Fe starts looking quite a bit like its bigger sibling, i.e. the Palisade.

Quite like many other SUVs in the market, Hyundai has attempted to give the Santa Fe a rather sporty yet elegant side profile, with sharp lines running along various points across the entire length of the vehicle, chrome door handles and side impacts, expanded wheel arches and massive 20-inch star pattern alloy wheels.

Moving around to the back, you’ll see that the Santa Fe also has a completely new rear design. The taillights are sharper, more modern and are connected to each other with a long, sleek horizontal light bar running across the hatch, which adds a bit more modernness to the design. The rear features a skid-plate at the bottom to make it look a bit more “off-road capable.”

Interior

As of late, Hyundai has developed quite a knack for making the interior feel quite intuitive and beautiful.

The interior of this car features better materials, added space and a lot more new tech features as compared to its predecessor.

As per Hyundai, the ergonomic design is intended to offer more convenience to both the driver and the passenger, with the rightly-positioned center console to improve access and visibility.

Amongst the latest tech features, is an all-new Terrain Mode selector, which is a control knob situated in the center console that allows the driver to switch between various drive modes, adjusting performance and HTRAC All-Wheel-Drive (AWD) system for particular driving situations.

You can choose modes to adapt to various surface changes like snow, mud and sand. On-road, you can choose between eco, sport comfort and smart modes. Smart mode is whereby a car detects your driving style and adjusts accordingly.

While talking about the changes made to the 2021 Santa Fe, Mr. SangYup Lee, Senior Vice President and head of Global Design Center stated the following:

We modernized the New Santa Fe with premium features and appealing aesthetics that are sure to add value. The bold lines that extend from one side to the other and from front to back give Santa Fe a rugged yet refined look that SUV customers want. Besides, we’ve added numerous features and functions to create a truly family-focused SUV that is a pleasure to drive.

The fourth generation Santa Fe was launch in Pakistan on February 25, 2019 and was made available to the customers as a CBU for booking price of PKR 18,500,000. However due to the premium price point, it is very rarely seen on the Pakistani roads, and with the less than spectacular sales, it’s hard to tell IF rather than WHEN the new model will be made available to us. However, it does feature all of the modern tech that’s offered in the international markets.