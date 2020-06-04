Motorola Razr 2 Will Have a Larger Display & Better Cameras [Rumors]

Motorola Razr 2 is expected to make its global debut in the market by September this year. Although we don’t have a lot of information regarding the foldable smartphone, Ross Young, Display Supply Chain Consultants’ (DSCC) CEO, announced via a tweet that the upcoming smartphone will boast 6.7” main display, which is 0.5” larger than the current Razr.

The Motorola Razr 2 screen size will increase to the same size as the Galaxy Z Flip, 6.7”. The front display will also increase in size. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) June 3, 2020

According to Young, the external screen on the Razr 2 will also be larger (diagonally) as compared to Motorola Razr’s external display. The current Razr features a 2.7” secondary display. Hence, Motorola might maximize the available area on the cover better this time.

Specifications wise, the current Razr is not flagship-grade, probably because the company had to make a couple of compromises due to the folding display.

However, rumor has it, Motorola Razr 2 will come with 5G and will be powered by Snapdragon 765. The current Razr comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 710. Moreover, based on rumors, the upcoming Razr 2 will boast 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, Android 10, 48MP main camera, and 20MP selfie camera.

For comparison, the Motorola Razr features 6 GB RAM, 128 GB onboard storage, a 16 MP + Tof rear camera, 5 MP selfie camera, and a 2510 mAh battery.