Sindh Private Schools Association Announces to Reopen Schools From 15 June

Private Schools Action Committee (PSAC) has announced to reopen schools and resume the academic processes from 15 June in three phases under its own SOPs.

In a news conference held at Karachi Press Club, PSAC’s Chief, Pervez Haroon, said that PSAC rejects the Sindh government’s decision to extend the closure of schools till September amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

ALSO READ

HEC Rejects Promotions Without Exams & Responds to Protestors Demands

Under the PSAC’s SOPs, classes of students from grades 6 to 10 will be resumed in the first phase starting from 15 June.

In the second phase, classes of students from grades 3 to 5 will recommence from 1 July. The last phase includes the resumption of classes of grades 1 and 2 from 15 July.

Pervez Haroon said that PSAC will adhere to all SOPs and implement all precautionary measures to ensure the safety of students and staff members.

PSAC’s Chief added that there are more than 25 million out of school children in Pakistan and extension in lockdown has deprived 50 million more children of their right to education.

ALSO READ

Students Launch Protest Against HEC Demanding Fee Reduction & Exam Cancellation

Students, teachers, clerks, peons, aunts, watchmen, school van drivers, booksellers, stationers, canteen staff, printers, and publishers have felt the economic repercussions of the prolonged closure of schools.

Therefore, the Sindh government must announce to reopen all public and private schools and religious seminaries and adopt the smart lockdown approach of the federal government.