Citizens of Twin Cities Can Now Use an App to Get Their Driving License

Remember when you had to stand in long queues to get your driving license? Not anymore. Traffic Police Rawalpindi has just launched a new one-window operation to grant licenses.

Ahsan Younus, Rawalpindi City Police Officer, in an interview detailed that this milestone will allow residents of the twin cities to apply for/receive licenses and book appointments via the applications easily. He also mentioned that the Rawalpindi Police Department is the pioneer when it comes to developing an automated, one-window operation for granting licenses.

He also commented on how the Traffic Police Department has improved the overall process by designating separate counters for women, senior citizens, and transgender people. This new system will not only add to the convenience, but will also make the overall process transparent. Of course, first-timers will have to visit the Police department for their driving test personally.

This new system mainly focuses on building an online system for filling forms and applying for the renewal of an expired license. Moreover, thanks to the automated application process, Applicants will not be required to bring along a bunch of application documents. Everything will be collected online via the new system.

According to Younus, this initiative will help eradicate convoluted methods to intervene and get documents processed, messing with the proposed line of action that every applicant has to go through.