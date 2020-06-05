Following Public Pressure PCB Stops Firing Staff Members

Succumbing to pressure from the public, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has withdrawn the termination notices of 55 employees. The notices were served to different members of the board including office boys and administration personnel earlier this week.

The masses had voiced their concerns on the timing of the decision to lay off employees by the PCB in such desperate times.

ALSO READ

PCB Looking to Play a Home Series Instead of the World T20

Talking about the firing of the staffers, PCB CEO, Wasim Khan, said that although there is overstaffing which they inherited from the previous administration, however, the communication and the process should have been better. This is the reason why the board has taken back its decision to lay off employees for the time being.

The vast overstaffing that the current Board has inherited remains a long-term sustainability issue for the PCB. Making changes is about timing and, on reflection, the process and communication needed to be better. As a responsible organization, we have reviewed our decision and acted quickly to withdraw the notices.

Meanwhile, the Ehsan Mani-led administration will continue the exercise to restructure and rationalize its staff numbers and will make necessary decisions in due course. The PCB presently has an overall strength of 710 across the country, including 361 and 70 in Lahore and Karachi offices, respectively, the board informed in a media release earlier today.

What are your thoughts on the story? Let us know in the comments section.