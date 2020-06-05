Has Punjab Govt Banned All Chicken Related Products Due to Coronavirus?

In the last 24 hours, the most-shared news on the internet was that Punjab government has banned all poultry products due to the presence of coronavirus in the chickens.

The story was in the form of a notification, which was hard to identify. The fake notification was issued from the health department and was directed at all the deputy commissioners.

It stated that the virus was found in poultry products in Punjab which can be more lethal to humans, thus, the sale of all poultry products has been banned with immediate effect.

ALSO READ

New Type of Bird Flu from Chickens Might Kill Half of Humanity: Scientist

The widely-circulated notification wreaked havoc among the public, and as a result, sky-rocketing prices of chicken meet dashed to the ground.

However, the panic-like situation did not last long, as the deputy commissioner Islamabad, Hamza Shafqaat, among other government officials, came up to deny the news.

In a tweet, Hamza said that the notification is fake.

This notification is fake pic.twitter.com/csvbHHqnze — Deputy Commissioner Islamabad (@dcislamabad) June 4, 2020

Further, the Pakistan Poultry Association (PPA), and the Punjab government’s Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department (SHC&ME have termed this news as fake.

ALSO READ

Pakistan Continues To Make New Grim Single-Day Records As Virus Confusion Mounts

The PPA’s vice-chairperson for the Northern region, Chaudhry Muhammad Fargham, spoke up against the notification, calling it baseless propaganda against the poultry products.

The virus has not been reported in any chicken product in any part of the country.

The Secretary of the Punjab government’s Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department (SHC&ME) Department, Nabeel A Awan, even denied the existence of the Health Department in Punjab.