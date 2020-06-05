Honda is Recalling 1.4 Million Vehicles Due to a Serious Manufacturing Fault

With a decent track-record of turning out fairly sound vehicles, Honda enjoys the reputation of a reliable automaker across the globe. However, a faulty fuel pump sourced by the part’s supplier Denso, has resulted in the recall of 1.4 million units sold by Honda all around the world. USA alone saw Honda recall around 136,000 vehicles to sort out the issue.

The problem occurred in numerous cars the world over, with the owners reporting that the engines would stall or start losing power mid-journey. In a statement to address the issue, Honda ensured that there had been no reports of accidents or injuries due to the fault, and that the owners shall shall be able to have the issues be sorted out at Honda dealerships around the end of July.

As reported in the United States, the 2018 and 2019 Honda Accord, Civic Hatchback, Civic Type R, HR-V, 2019 Fit and 2019 & 2020 Insight were among the cars recalled by Honda. Its sister company Acura’s, 2019 Acura RDX, RLX, RLX Sport Hybrid and the 2018 & 2019 NSX were among the cars recalled to fix the faulty fuel pumps.

Although such technical errors are few and far between, Honda is certainly no stranger to them. Honda Atlas Pakistan has also had its share of troubles, with the most recent problem being in the Tenth Generation Honda Civic 1.5 VTEC Turbo. As per various owners, the car had notorious for wearing out spark plugs after a few full-throttle runs. After the recurring issue, the car was discontinued for a while.

After supposedly having resolved the issue, Honda relaunched the Civic Turbo under the Civic RS badge. Though very few of those are seen on the road due in part to the fear of the car relapsing to its bad habits, and of course the towering price tag.