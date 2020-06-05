Toyota Announces a Limited Time Free Offer for Existing Customers

With the unmitigated spread of COVID-19 across the country, Pakistani automotive industry has been affected terribly and the companies are doing whatever it takes to maintain their presence in the country. In keeping with the ongoing issues, Toyota Indus Motor Company (IMC) has launched an all-new offer for the existing customer.

As a part of the offer, Toyota owners can visit the company workshop and have their car’s Air Conditioning systems inspected for free. Along with the free AC checkup, the company will also sanitize every inch of the vehicle absolutely free of cost.

This offer has come at quite possibly the most opportune time since it is becoming increasingly hard for the vehicle owners to find decent AC mechanics these days, plus, the sanitization of the vehicle is also a crucial need of the hour.

Toyota has also revised the prices for their cars as of late, with the added premium ranging from PKR 110,000 to PKR 500,000. These price-bumps are of course respective of different car models or variants currently being offered by Toyota.

However, such huge price bumps can hardly be regarded as sensible with the sales taking a nose-dive. Still, Toyota IMC has shown some empathy by announcing this new offer for the Toyota owners to get their free AC checkup along with car sanitization service for free.

There have been some interesting developments in the company whereby the new Toyota Corolla Altis had been spotted doing test runs on the roads. Plus, with the launch of the Toyota Revo and Fortuner facelifts in Thailand, there have been rumors that Pakistan might also be getting the facelift versions soon.