Traffic Police to Penalize Drivers Who Aren’t Wearing Masks

Chief traffic officer Lahore district, Hammad Abid, issued a statement declaring that the motorists who don’t wear masks while on the road, will be penalized. As per the traffic police representatives, Chief Traffic Officer and District Commissioner have put together eight teams to take action against the motorists who are found without face masks.

The teams have been placed on various checkpoints across the region, to take action against the violators and ensure effective enforcement of SOPs in the area. The police are going to issue tickets to anyone without a face mask as well.

According to Hammad Abid, the traffic wardens are also obligated to follow the Coronavirus mitigation SOPs. If the driver is accompanied by one or more passengers, it is obligatory for all including the driver to wear face masks. In case of violation of SOPs, the authorities have the right to exercise legal action.

These actions have been necessitated by the unmitigated spread of COVID-19 across the country. The largest single-day increase in the number of infected was recorded in the last 24 hours with almost 4900 new patients, taking the total reported cases well over 89,000 while the death toll crossed 1800.

With the number of active cases just under 60,000, Pakistan is in for a tough time in the near future and the government is going to do whatever it takes to contain the spread without having to completely shut down the economy.