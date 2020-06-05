Ukraine Wins Multi-Million Dollar Contract to Modernize PAF’s Refueling Jets

Ukrainian company UkrSpecExport has won a multi-million dollar contract to modernize the Ilyushin Il-78 aerial refueling aircraft of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF).

UkrSpecExport is a state-owned arms trading company and a part of the state conglomerate UkrOboronProm.

According to the official statement issued by UkrOboronProm, the modernization work of PAF’s Ilyushin Il-78 aircraft will be carried out by the Mykolaiv Aircraft Repair Plant in Southern Ukraine.

Initially, 1 Ilyushin Il-78 aircraft will be modernized. If the work turns out as intended, PAF will extend the deal with UkrSpecExport to modernize 2 more Ilyushin Il-78 aircraft, taking the total worth of the deal to over $30 million.

Director UkrSpecExport, Vadym Nozdrya, has said: