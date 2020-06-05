Your Guide to Getting a Free Coronavirus Test At Home in Sindh

In order to facilitate people and reduce the burden from the healthcare system, the government of Sindh is now offering free home testing service for the novel coronavirus.

The service is free of cost for every citizen across the province and can be obtained by following a simple process.

In this brief guide, we have explained every step in detail to help a layman to understand and avail the service.

ALSO READ

WHO Says Hydroxychloroquine Coronavirus Trials Will Resume

Who Should Get Tested?

Any citizen of Sindh who shows symptoms such as high fever, flu, dry cough, difficulty in breathing, and/or body fatigue, can avail free testing service at their doorstep.

How to Get Tested for Coronavirus at Home?

The process to get yourself or anyone from your family tested is very simple.

All you have to do is to dial 9123 from your landline number. If you use a mobile phone, you can connect to the service by dialing 021 111 11 9123 from your cellphone.

When the call connects, provide them with your complete address and contact number and a team of health department will visit you within hours.

Where is the Free Testing Service Offered?

The residents of the following cities are eligible for free coronavirus tests at their doorsteps.

Karachi

Hyderabad

Mirpur Khas

Nawabshah

Larkana

Sukkur

Rohri

Khairpur

Ghotki

Jacobabad

Badin

Dadu

and more.

Since the free home testing service is for citizens of Sindh, people of Punjab, KP, or Balochistan are not eligible for this facility.

ALSO READ

Unemployment Rate Could Reach 28% in Pakistan Due to COVID-19

When Will Results be Available?

As the decision has been made to facilitate masses, all one has to do is register a complaint through the defined process. A team of the health department will visit your place within a few hours of the call.

They will take the sample right there and will send the reports to you within the next 24 to 48 hours.

Why Should I Get Tested?

Getting tested to be assured is always better than being a silent carrier of the virus and putting tens of lives around you in danger. You might be healthy enough to survive the virus, but someone who gets infected because of you, let’s say your old father, or anyone from your grandparents, might not be strong enough to survive.

It has now been established that the virus is ten times more dangerous for people over 50.

ALSO READ

Govt Announces New Coronavirus Testing Policy for Inbound Passengers

What Is Next?

What if you get tested, and God forbid, test positive for the novel virus with mild to no symptoms? Don’t panic, the first thing you should do is to contact the health department again, and request them to test your family members and close contacts, as well. Though its government’s standard procedure, just in case people can do this privately as well.

The next thing is to self isolate yourself either at home or at any government facility for at least two weeks.

During the quarantine time, take precautions, eat light food, and take the prescribed medicine and you will be fine soon. At least two negative tests will be required to ensure that you are fully virus free.