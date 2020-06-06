Islamic University Will Begin Taking Admissions From June 14

International Islamic University Islamabad (IIU) has finalized its admission policy and will announce the admission process from June 14.

Students across the country can apply for admission online in 115 programs at 9 faculties of the university until July 31.

This was decided in a meeting on Friday in the chairmanship of Rector IIUI Prof Dr. Masoom Yasinzai and President IIU Dr. Ahmed Yousif Al-Draiweesh (via video link). It was also attended by Acting President IIUI Dr. Aqdas Naveed Malik, Vice Presidents, Deans, and other relevant officials.

The participants discussed the admission policy in detail. The online teaching policy and open book online examination were also discussed. The meeting was briefed by Dr. Jummani regarding the training of the Head of Departments for the preparation of open book based examination.

IIUI Rector said on the occasion that the global outbreak of the virus has badly affected the education sector. He said that it is necessary to shift towards alternative methods and mediums of teaching. He hailed efforts made by IIUI in the wake of the outbreak and hoped that the online policy and training will be helpful to restore the academic process.

Dr. Ahmed Yousif Al-Draiweesh said on the occasion that the university has responded to the circumstances in a timely manner and its preparation of well-balanced online teaching and examination in a very short time is an achievement.